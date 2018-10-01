A pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Lincoln Way and Union Drive, according to the Iowa State Police Department.
The incident occurred at 7:50 p.m. on Monday and the driver remained on scene. The individual was transported by ambulance to Mary Greeley Medical Center but was reported as conscious and talking when they left the scene.
“There was a large number of witnesses, there was a lot of pedestrians in that area at the time,” said Ryan Meenagh, Iowa State Police sergeant.
The police identified the individual as Sarah Diederich, a sophomore in graphic design, to the Daily the next morning.
According to police, the accident was the fault of Diederich as she walked into traffic while the light for oncoming traffic was green.
There have been previous accidents involving pedestrians on Lincoln Way.
On Dec. 14, 2015, Emmalee Jacobs, an Iowa State student, was found lying in the street on the corner of Lincoln Way and Ash Avenue at 7:04 a.m., one block east of Union Drive, after being struck by a CyRide.
Plans have since been made to increase safety and make other parts of Lincoln Way pedestrian-friendly.
"The city and Iowa State University have partnered on a study to address bicycle and pedestrian safety concerns along Lincoln Way through Campustown," according to the Lincoln Corridor Plan.
There was elevated severity of vehicle-pedestrian crashes on Welch Avenue, according to the Lincoln Way Multimodal Safety and Operations Study conducted in February 2018.
Some recommended changes included updating the corridor signal timing, implementing Leading Pedestrian Intervals -which allow pedestrians to walk before vehicles get green lights- adding an ADA compliant crosswalk on Stanton Avenue and removing the concrete median near Stanton and Welch Avenue.
There are no current plans to change and improve pedestrian safety in the area where the recent incident occurred.
Follow the Iowa State Daily for more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.