The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) website has undergone major revisions in the past six months that have made the website more user friendly.
Jack Polifka, system analyst in the Graduate College, assisted in the website’s revision, and the GPSS said it recognizes the impact his contributions have made to the website.
The website shares Iowa State graduate student academic stories regarding their hometown, research interests and why they chose them, advice for future students and extracurriculars that have been a foundation for their experience at Iowa State. Further information can be found online at www.gpss.iastate.edu.
The Senate will be reviewing the Recognition of the GPSS Website Design and Implementation Efforts bill and a calling for nominations for Graduate Student Government Senators.
All bills are voted on individually by the GPSS and discussed separately during the meeting.
The GPSS meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union. Meetings are open to the public with minutes and reports found on its website. For more information or to contact your senator, visit www.gpss.iastate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.