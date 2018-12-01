Former president George H. W. Bush — nicknamed ‘41’ — died late Friday night, according to his communications office.
Bush, a World War II naval aviator and the 41st president of the United States, was 94 years old.
Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years, passed away in April 2018.
“George H. W. Bush was a man of highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,“ his son and 43rd president of the United States George W. Bush said in a statement. “The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of friends and fellow citizens.”
In statement by the White House, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump expressed their condolences and highlighted 41’s extensive career and character.
“President Bush always found a way to set the bar higher,” the statement read. “... Our hearts ache with his loss, and we, with the American people, send our prayers to the entire Bush family as we honor the life and legacy of 41.”
Funeral arrangements are underway for Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington.
