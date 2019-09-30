The subject of free speech is returning to Iowa State as the lecture series brings P.E. Moskowitz to Iowa State to discuss the subject.
Moskowitz is coming to Iowa State in the wake of the publication of their new book, “The Case Against Free Speech: The First Amendment, Fascism and the Future of Dissent.”
Moskowitz said in the book they hope to prove free speech “never really existed” for most Americans.
“Throughout US history, disparate groups have claimed to cherish free speech more than their enemies — unionists in the 1920s saw free speech as synonymous with striking and, ultimately, class revolution,” Moskowitz said in their book. “Today, conservatives are the group to most often shroud their politics in free speech, arguing that any silencing or protesting of their speech runs counter to US values of freedom and liberty for all.”
Moskowitz said in their book they write about topics presented by popular media as “clear-cut,” but are more complex on further examination. They also authored “How to Kill a City: Gentrification, Inequality, and the Fight for the Neighborhood.”
“I believe the more we all interrogate what we have been taught as fact — that we have free speech, that we live in a democracy, that the US is some kind of arbiter of freedom — the more truth we will unveil about who controls our politics and why our society remains so unequal,” Moskowitz said in "The Case Against Free Speech."
According to the Iowa State Lecture Series website, Moskowitz also created the “media support group,” Study Hall. Study Hall’s website says it is “a media newsletter & online support network for media workers.”
Moskowitz will speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
