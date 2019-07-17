After sending Tupac Shakur lyrics to all agency employees, then-Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was asked to resign the next workday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
In response to a request from the Associated Press, the agency released 350 pages of emails from Foxhoven to employees with the words “Tupac” or “2pac” in them.
The email sent to all employees on June 14 featured the late rapper smiling and reminded employees “that this Sunday is Father’s Day. I am sure you are already aware that this Sunday (June 16th) is also 2Pac’s birthday.”
Foxhoven also reminded employees Shakur would be 48 if he were still alive today and told them he would be “celebrating both Father’s Day and 2Pac’s Birthday.”
The AP reports Foxhoven brought Shakur-themed cookies to his office to mark his 65th birthday, with some decorated with the words “Thug life.”
In a press release on June 17, Reynolds’ office announced Foxhoven’s resignation effective that day and announced Gerd W. Clabaugh as his interim successor. They gave no explanation for Foxhoven’s resignation, who had served in his role since 2017.
At the time of Foxhoven’s resignation, Iowa Senator Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, called for “an interim Senate State Government Oversight Committee meeting to get to the bottom of this situation.”
The governor’s office did not answer requests for comment Wednesday from the Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.