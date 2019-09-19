At this week's Feminist Friday, audiences should prepare for a conversation that many women tend to struggle with: being heard. This weekly presentation comes from the Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity.
At 1 p.m. every Friday in the Sloss House, there is a dialogue devoted to tackling issues and conversing about a number of matters through a female perspective.
This Friday’s theme is “How to Navigate Assertive Communication and Professionalism.” Shannon Coleman, assistant professor of food science and human nutrition, will be speaking at this week's gathering.
This weekly conversation is open to students, faculty and the community.
“The main focus of the lecture is personal and professional development,” Coleman said. “I hope the participants take away tools to help build their confidence as well as find ways to compromise.”
Coleman intends to use a combination of visual aids, discussion and first-hand experience during Friday’s presentation in hopes of helping participants become better-prepared professionals.
“I find myself in situations where I have to use assertive communication," Coleman said. "However, I sometimes carry a guilt in doing so. Over the past year, I have attended a professional development session and worked on exercises to help build my confidence. Feminist Friday will serve as a great platform to share what I have learned with those on campus.”
Regardless of major or interest of study, this event is an opportunity for everyone to learn how to have their voices be heard. In addition, refreshments are available for all of the attendees, and all questions are welcome during the Q&A portion following Coleman’s presentation.
Coleman said she hopes that by providing tips to become more assertive in means of communication, students will be enabled to apply them to real-world encounters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.