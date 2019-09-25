At this week's Feminist Friday Iowa State faculty and staff will deliver informational tools for student academic success.
The Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity will be hosting the event at 1 p.m in the Sloss House and snacks and refreshments will be available.
Presenters Jahmai Fisher, training and development specialist for the Dean of Students Office, and Maddy Scott, program assistant for the Dean of Students Office, will be leading a discussion titled, “Take Control of Your Life: A Workshop on Getting Organized and Planning for Academic Success.” Fisher and Scott are both employed at Iowa State University's Academic Success Center and help students prepare for their studies and future careers.
“The whole idea of Feminist Friday’s is for it to be an intimate-based spaced where woman can get support from other professionals or folks who may have experience,” Fisher said. “We really wanted it to be more organic, so turn away from the whole powerpoint type of things. It’s definitely going to be more discussion based.”
With a blend of resources this workshop is intended to address organizational tools, the history of the higher educational system and differentiating trends from effective resources.
In addition to a quick questionnaire to help attendees know if their own system is working, there will be instruction on how to better improve organization and time management and get students on the path to create a system that works for them as we quickly approach the sixth week of school.
“I hope they take away what they need; people might come to the Feminist Friday talk with a different expectation of what’s going to be covered — they come with different wishes of what they want to get out of it and I hope we get them what they need,” Scott said.
