Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., will be hosting an organizing event at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the South Ballroom of the Memorial Union.
The senior senator from Massachusetts was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, defeating the incumbent Republican Scott Brown.
Warren announced a plan in April to cancel most student loan debt in the United States and make undergraduate education and technical schools tuition-free. Warren’s campaign said in a press release that this move would help to eliminate the wealth gap between white people and people of color.
Prior to entering electoral politics, Warren taught law at several institutions, ending at Harvard University. Warren specialized in bankruptcy law and wrote various works about that subject and the American middle class.
In 2008, then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., appointed Warren chair of the Congressional Oversight Panel overseeing the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act, popularly referred to as the bank bailout amid the economic crisis.
“If we’re not seeing taxpayer money used in a way that helps commerce, then [banks are] not getting it,” Warren said in an interview with NPR at the time. “It’s that kind of accountability that the Congressional Oversight Panel is going to ask for.”
Warren also served as Special Advisor to the Secretary of the Treasury on the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau and Assistant to former President Barack Obama in establishing that bureau, created after Obama signed the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.
Since Warren first ran for Senate in 2012, she has faced criticism about having used her claimed Native American heritage to advance her career. An investigation published in September by the Boston Globe found no evidence to support that criticism.
Warren published a video narrating her family history in October, alongside the release of a DNA test evidencing her past claims of Native American ancestry. The test evidenced Warren having a native ancestor six to ten generations ago.
President Donald Trump has mocked these claims, calling Warren “Pocahontas,” and saying he would see her on the “TRAIL,” an apparent reference to the Trail of Tears in which thousands of Native Americans died in forced removals.
The most recent publicly available opinion poll of registered Iowa voters found six percent would caucus for Warren.
