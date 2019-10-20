Elizabeth Warren will host a town hall at Iowa State as she seeks to expand on her momentum in the Democratic primary.
“At the event on Monday, attendees will have a chance to hear from Elizabeth, ask her questions on the issues most important to them and take a photo with her,” said a representative of Warren’s campaign in a statement. “Elizabeth is committed to running an equal access campaign in which everyone has an opportunity to share their story and get involved in a meaningful way.”
Warren formally announced her presidential campaign in February 2019. Since entering the race, Warren has maintained her early stances on several issues. One of her largest plans is for tuition-free public colleges and universities. She also has a nearly $1.25 trillion plan that would clear up to $50,000 of student debt for Americans.
In addition to tuition rates, Warren also has plans for LGBTQIA+ rights and equality, immigration reform and the current climate crisis.
Alongside running a presidential campaign, Warren is also the senior U.S. Senator for the commonwealth of Massachusetts. She serves on the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, the Special Committee on Aging and the Committee on Armed Services.
Warren was elected as a senator in November 2012. She took office in January 2013, and was then re-elected in 2018. During her term, she has introduced bills such as the Pell Grant Restoration Act, Climate Risk Disclosure Act and the Student Debt Relief Act, among many others.
In the wake of Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate, Warren currently sits in second place behind Joe Biden in the RealClearPolitics national polling average of Democratic primary voters.
Doors will open for the town hall at 5 p.m. Monday at Stephens Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.