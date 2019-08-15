CyRide’s bus tracking system is changing in time for the start of the next semester. The service “will implement a transition to a new real-time predictive bus service” starting Monday.
The new predictive service will be upgraded on the CyRide website and on the MyState mobile app. During the process of changing systems the old system — NextBus — will “no longer be accessible,” according to a press release.
Barbara Neal, the interim CyRide director, said in the press release MyRide represents an “exciting upgrade in technology” for users of the service and they are looking forward to “better serving” their customers.
“We expect the transition to go smoothly, and we appreciate our riders’ patience during this transition,” Neal said.
Users will be able to see exactly where a bus is at any time, and its expected arrival time at the closest bus stop location. The current bus stop identification numbers and QR codes near the stops will function the same as they had under the previous system.
The change in systems comes just a week before the start of classes at Iowa State. During fiscal year 2018, 6,572,065 passengers used the service’s 93 buses.
