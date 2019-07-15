The Ames City Council is set to participate in a workshop regarding the Ames 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The workshop — led by city staff — is intended to be an informational presentation on various scenarios for future growth and patterns of land use.
The ongoing Land Use Policy Plan, currently used by the city of Ames, was finalized more than 20 years ago. With an estimated population increase of 15,000 by the year 2040, the city began a new comprehensive community planning campaign last winter. Currently, the city is in its eighth month of the 18-month long process of the new land use policy plan.
Tuesday night’s Scenario Presentation will review four growth area possibilities, along with a concept for the character and intensity of development. According to city documents, discussions surrounding mobility, housing and neighborhoods, parks, infrastructure, culture and equity will take place this coming fall.
The council’s role in tomorrow night’s workshop is one of processing and examination. There will be no action taken on the comprehensive plan in tomorrow’s workshop.
The workshop will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers and is open to the public. Land use scenarios under review will be available online as a drop-in design studio for public comment and questions in August.
