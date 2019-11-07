Sen. Cory Booker will host an event at noon Sunday at Torrent Brewing in Ames.
Ames will be Booker’s final stop in his weekend Iowa tour “Empowering Iowa."
During his Ames visit Booker will take part in a "a round table with local advocates and rural leaders," according to a press release.
Booker will also visit local businesses in Polk County and Nevada, Iowa on his tour.
Following the Tuesday local elections throughout Iowa, the Booker campaign touted new endorsements the senator had received from newly elected local officials in the central Iowa region, including the mayor-elect of Waukee and numerous city councilmembers-elect in the central Iowa region.
Booker has made several trips to Iowa since entering the race in January, most recently for the Liberty and Justice Democratic Party event on Nov. 1.
According to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday, Booker has the support of 1 percent of likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, 19 percent below leader Elizabeth Warren.
“Nobody in my lifetime has ever gone from leading the polls this far out in one party to the White House,” Booker said at the Liberty and Justice dinner.
During the Iowa tour, Booker will outline his new plan to empower economic success in every community “by bridging the gap between rural and urban Iowa," according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.