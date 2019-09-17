Iowa State University has the largest freshman class in the state for Fall 2019, being made up of 5,597 out of 28,294 undergraduate students and a total of 33,391 students, according to a news release.
University of Iowa’s Fall 2019 freshman class is made up of 4,986 out of 23,482 undergraduate students and a total of 31,240 students, according to the University of Iowa’s website. Breaking the numbers down, Iowa State has 611 more freshman students than the University of Iowa.
Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen stated in the news release that Iowa State has a 95 percent post-graduation placement rate. President Wintersteen also mentioned Iowa State being named the best college town out of 30 finalists in America by 24/7 Wall Street.
Iowa State has 4,812 more undergraduate students than University of Iowa. While Iowa State has the largest freshman class for 2019, its total 2019 enrollment is down 1,601 students, about 4.5 percent from 2018 enrollment. University of Iowa had an increase of students with about 180 more students than 2019.
Iowa State’s student body has representation from all 99 Iowa counties and all 50 U.S. states as well as 115 countries. University of Iowa’s students have representation from 94 of Iowa’s 99 counties, 42 U.S. states and 38 countries.
University of Iowa’s 2019 student body is missing representation from five Iowa counties, eight U.S. states and the 77 countries that Iowa State has students from.
Iowa State’s 2019 enrollment consists of 3,069 more international students than University of Iowa’s 2019 enrollment. Iowa State has 3,189 international students while University of Iowa has 120 international students.
Iowa State’s freshman class set a record for the average high school rank — a rank of 77.68 — while 28.4 percent of Iowa State’s 2019 freshmen were also in the top 10 percent of their high school class.
The average high school GPA of Iowa State’s 2019 freshmen was 3.68, 0.08 lower than the average 3.76 high school GPA of University of Iowa’s 2019 freshmen.
The average ACT score of Iowa State’s freshman class was 24.9 compared to the average score of 25.5 of University of Iowa’s freshman class. There’s a 0.6 difference in ACT scores when comparing the freshman classes from the two universities.
University of Northern Iowa has yet to release their enrollment numbers for Fall 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.