The Ames City Council will convene Tuesday to review a request from Iowa State on cooperation between the City and the university on their Principles of Community Campaign.
The Principles of Community emerged after a series of anti-LGBTQIA+ and anti-Semitic rhetoric was found spray-painted on the campus in July 2005. The campaign was led by student government commission under President Gregory L. Geoffroy and subsequently endorsed by various campus groups.
The campaign includes six ideals: respect, purpose, cooperation, richness of diversity, freedom from discrimination and the honest and respectful expression of ideas.
The Office of Diversity and Inclusion has reached out to the Ames community in an effort to share the message of city-wide inclusivity, tolerance and respect.
The council will vote on making the campaign available via marketing materials through public buildings. The collaboration will also make the campaign available to interested private organizations.
In addition, the council will hold a public forum with a brimming agenda at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.