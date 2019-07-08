Ames City Council will discuss “Campustown public improvements,” among other issues in its meeting Tuesday.
According to city documents, the “century-old underground utility infrastructure” beneath Welch Avenue needs to be upgraded.
The project includes water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer updates on Lincoln Way from Hayward Avenue to Welch Avenue, and on Welch Avenue from Lincoln Way to Knapp Street. This project focuses on the infrastructure beneath Lincoln Way, while Welch Avenue improvements will be left for next year on a different contract, according to city documents.
The estimated construction cost is $172,280, according to an engineer’s estimate in city documents.
The city manager recommends the City Council accept the bid for the project of Jet Drain Services in the amount of $172,002.
“By approving final plans and specification and awarding the contract, the underground utility work on Lincoln Way may be completed this year, and traffic disruption … will be minimized next year during the construction of Welch Avenue improvements,” the city manager said in city documents.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. in council chambers in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
