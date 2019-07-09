The Ames City Council met Tuesday immediately following a meeting of the Ames Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (AAMPO). Council discussed public improvements near Campustown, along with various other issues.
The first item on the AAMPO agenda approved funding for a CyRide project, and the second was the approval of the submission of a 2020-23 Transportation Improvement Plan to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
City Council unanimously approved improvements along Lincoln Way. The project is set to update water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer infrastructure on Lincoln Way from Hayward Avenue to Welch Avenue. Updates are set to be completed this year, at a cost of $172,002.
Mayor John Haila read proclamations declaring July “Parks & Recreation Month,” and July 8 to July 13 “Summer Learning Week.”
During “council comments,” Ward Two Representative Tim Gartin reminded those in attendance of the “Midnight Madness” race set to take place Saturday.
“It has become one of the most popular road races in Iowa, there will be people from all over the Midwest [at the race],” Gartin said.
Mayor Haila reminded council and the audience there will be a workshop Tuesday — which will be an update on the Ames 2040 plan — and adjourned the meeting.
