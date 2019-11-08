An Ames man died Thursday and his roommate was charged with murder, Ames Police Department said in a release.
Ames Police responded to a report of a serious assault at 6:10 p.m. Thursday at 1210 Walton Drive and found Christopher Charles Swalwell, 37, with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release. Swalwell was taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center, then transferred MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines, where he died from his injuries.
“So that at this point we’re still conducting some follow-ups for the case," said Geoff Huff, patrol commander for the Ames Police Department. "As you know we have someone in custody and they’ve been charged with first-degree murder, so that part of it is complete."
In the initial investigation, Ames Police said David Sean Hunter, 55, has been charged with first-degree murder, a class A felony. According to the press release the initial investigation determined the two men were arguing and police said Hunter attacked Swalwell with a large knife. Huff said Hunter threatened to harm another person who also was a roommate. Hunter was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, in that case.
“A criminal charge is just an accusation and the defendant is always presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty,” Huff said. “So evidence is strong in this case, we believe, we had probable cause to charge him with those things but there’s still a lot of steps that would have to happen before, you know, there’s a disposition on the case, sometimes it could take years.”
