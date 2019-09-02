Going on its 49th year, Octagon Art Festival will take place Sept. 22nd with its first annual Chalk the Block contest being hosted this year in Downtown Ames. The contest will begin at 10 a.m. with judging beginning at 2 p.m.
Broken into three categories, youth, for ages 12 and younger, teen, for ages 13 to 17 and adult, for ages 18 and older, the Chalk the Block contest is co-sponsored by the City of Ames Public Art Commission and Ames Community Arts Council.
“Chalk drawing is an inclusive creative outlet, and many communities throughout the country have had chalk drawing contests for several years,” said Sara Sherman, Public Art Commission member, in a press release. “Holding this contest during the annual Octagon Art Festival, which draws thousands of art lovers to Downtown Ames, provides a great opportunity to get community members involved in creating their own art.”
The first 25 people to register will be provided with free chalk while all other participants need to bring their own. Provided with a four-foot by four-foot square, contestants will have four hours to create their art.
You can register for the contest by emailing publicartcommission@cityofames.org and providing the participants name, age group, address, phone number and email address.
