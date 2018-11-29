Chabad will not only be hosting a Chanukah party on campus, but will also be lighting a six-foot menorah in front of Parks Library.
The menorah lighting and singing will take place on the Parks Library lawn at 5 p.m. Monday with a Chanukah party to follow in Carver Room 400.
The term "Chanukah" is another version of its counterpart "Hanukkah." Because the word is derived from the Hebrew language, it is not easily translated into English.
Though a menorah lighting took place last year, the celebration to follow is new for 2018. The Chanukah Party will feature a variety of special activities, including the dreidel game and the exchange of chocolate gold coins as a gimmick.
The dreidel game comes from a Jewish legend where, when the Torah was outlawed during the time of Macabees by the ancient Greeks, members of the Jewish faith would play with four-sided tops and learn the Torah orally instead. This way, the Greeks would be fooled if they happened to come across Jewish children during their time of learning.
The party will also feature various traditional foods such as latkes and German jelly-filled doughnuts. Latkes are potato pancakes, frequently served with applesauce or sour cream depending upon one's taste. The group will be serving only applesauce with the latkes Monday night, as not everyone's palates are up for sour cream.
Last year, around 50 people came to the menorah lighting. Rabbi Leibel Jacobson, an adviser for the Iowa State division of Chabad, encourages people of all faiths to attend.
"Chanukah has a universal message for all people," Jacobson said.
Jacobson also said the holiday contains two components: to bring more light into the world and to act as a symbol in making to world a better place.
Chabad has other divisions across the world, including communities at Iowa State and Ames. Jacobson said the group is focused on providing resources for Jewish students and people of other faiths to learn more about Judaism as an outreach organization rather than an affiliation.
For more information, please contact Rabbi Leibel Jacobson at chabadames.isu@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.