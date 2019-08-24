Classes have started at Iowa State and Ames is filled with students once again. This means many student organizations and offices on campus are holding welcome events to welcome back old students and get new students integrated into the Iowa State community.
One of these welcome back events is the LGBTQIA+ Community Welcome, hosted by the Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success. The welcome is Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
Attendance is free and snacks will be provided.
“The major goal of the event is for everyone to have fun, meet someone new and know that the LGBTQIA+ community is here and active,” said Brad Freihoefer, director of the Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success.
Freihoefer said the whole point of the welcome is for students to meet one another and make connections during the first week of classes, while enjoying a night of fun, games and food.
“Anyone and everyone is welcome to this event, it’ll be a fun night and everyone should experience it,” Freihoefer said.
Some of the activities at the welcome include a game station with many different types of board games that focus on interacting with and talking to new people, and a mix-and-mingle similar to speed dating—with questions that help students meet others and learn about them.
Students will also be able to interact with a gallery walk where questions will be written, and they can provide their answers or comments on them. Another activity attendees can interact with is a community mural where attendees can create one art piece with words and colors that represent the LGBTQIA+ community at Iowa State.
“There will be what I believe is the largest pride flag on campus, so bring your selfie game,” Freihoefer said.
Freihoefer said this event has been done for many years in different ways such as ice cream socials, but this will be the third year that the welcome has been done this way. Freihoefer added attendance has ranged from 20 individuals in its early years to more than 300 individuals in recent years—they hope numbers keep rising with each new year as The Center connects with more students.
To volunteer visit The Center's website.
