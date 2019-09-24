This story will be continuously updated as more information is released.
Story last updated at 12:36 a.m.
Carol Hunter, The Des Moines Register's executive editor, tweeted a statement there was a discussion about publishing information about King's tweets between several Register editors about how best to proceed.
"Should that material be included in the profile at all? The jokes were highly inappropriate and were public posts," Hunter said. "Shouldn't that be acknowledged to all the people who had donated money to King's cause or were planning to do so? Eventually, Register editors decided we would include the information, but at the bottom of the story."
According to Hunter's statement, King "preempted" the information by scheduling a "news conference to discuss his tweets and express his remorse."
Since the information became public knowledge, donations to King's Venmo have reportedly increased.
WHOtv sports director Keith Murphy said in a tweet "[Carson King's] Venmo is experiencing a big spike in fundraising."
And there's more. @carsonking2's @venmo is currently experiencing a big spike in fundraising.— Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) September 25, 2019
Will @BuschBeer match end of September total? Or total when it severed ties? https://t.co/7nwfRXQaUU
Original Story
Carson King gained fame overnight for the sign he held up visibly during ESPN’s “College GameDay” Sept. 14 at the Cy-Hawk game.
The Des Moines Register reports a discovery of two racist jokes on King’s Twitter dating back to 2012 when King was a 16-year-old high school student.
The tweets reportedly compared black mothers to gorillas and made light of the Holocaust.
In a statement posted to his Twitter, King said he was “embarrassed” and “stunned” to reflect on what he thought was funny at 16.
“Thankfully, high school kids grow up and hopefully become responsible and caring adults,” King said. “I think my feelings are better summed up by a post from just 3 years ago: Until we as a people learn that racism and hate are learned behaviors, we won’t get rid of it. Tolerance towards others is the first step.”
September 25, 2019
King’s sign said “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished ~Venmo~ Carson-King-25.” King raised $20,000 initially, receiving more than $1 million in pledged matching donations after he declared he would donate the funds to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.
Busch Light said in a tweet they would send King a “year’s worth of Busch Light, but first we had to make sure the cans were for a King. Let us know where to send the truck.”
However, the tweet has since been deleted and Anheuser-Busch InBev, Busch Light’s parent company, said in a statement they are ending their association with King, but they will still donate their matching funds to the hospital.
Around 8 p.m. Tuesday a petition was created on Change.org calling on the Des Moines Register to issue a “front page apology to Carson King.” The petition had been signed by more than 26,000 people as of 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.