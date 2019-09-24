Iowa State’s annual fall Business, Industry and Technology Career Fair is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday in Hilton Coliseum.
The career fair occurs once every fall and spring and has employers attending from across the United States. It is organized entirely by a student committee every semester.
The average student attendance for the fair is 3,000+ students in the fall and approximately 2,000 students in the spring, according to the Ivy College of Business website.
This year's fall career fair will have 195 employers in attendance. Companies are primarily recruiting majors from the Ivy College of Business, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the College of Human Sciences.
“All majors, regardless of college, are welcome, though,” said Brooke Long, an Ivy College of Business career coordinator.
During the event there will be a free “LinkedIn Photo booth” on the upper concourse of Hilton. A professional photographer will be taking headshots for students to use as their LinkedIn picture, or for any other professional headshot need.
“The career fair is something all students can benefit from by attending,” Long said. “There are many full-time and internship opportunities to pursue, so students should do their research and take the event seriously. Even if they are a first-year student or not currently seeking [employment], students have the chance to network with employers, gain confidence for future career events and get their professional headshot.”
Students are encouraged by the Ivy College of Business staff to attend the career fair and dress in their best business professional apparel.
