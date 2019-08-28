A fatal crash occurred late Wednesday on Highway 30 at State Avenue.
Ames police tweeted at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday they were working on a "serious vehicle crash" between University Boulevard and South Dakota Avenue, and encouraged people to stay out of the area and find alternative routes.
We are currently working a serious vehicle crash on Highway 30 between University Blvd and South Dakota Ave. Please stay out of the area and find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/iAK3ZPfHFS— Ames Police (@AmesPolice) August 29, 2019
A KCCI reporter tweeted at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday the "Iowa State Patrol tells us one person is dead in a crash." They closed Highway 30 for several hours.
BREAKING: @iowastatepatrol tells us one person is dead in a crash on Highway 30 at State Avenue. 30 is closed. @KCCINews— Chris Gothner KCCI (@CGothnerKCCI) August 29, 2019
Iowa State Patrol said they do not believe at this time the individual who is deceased is affiliated with Iowa State University.
A press release will be distributed early Thursday on the Iowa State Patrol webpage.
One person died in a two-vehicle accident at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 30 just west of the State Avenue bridge.
Nancy Dean, 83, of Boone, Iowa, died after her vehicle was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by Taylor McIntire, 22, of Boone, according to the Department of Public Safety report. McIntire sustained minor injuries.
McIntire was unable to stop after Dean reduced speed to a near stop, the report said. The troopers did not know why Dean slowed her vehicle. Dean’s vehicle landed in the median of the highway and McIntire’s vehicle stopped in the north ditch. Both Dean and McIntire were wearing seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation.
“What they’re looking into is just all the factors that played into the accident, said Iowa State Patrol Trooper Durk Pearston, Iowa State Patrol trooper. “They’re still trying to figure it all out, what caused the accident.”
Updated at 2:25 p.m. Aug. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.