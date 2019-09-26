Sexual misconduct is one of the many problems college campuses nationwide face. Iowa State plans on taking action against sexual misconduct by hosting a summit with faculty and staff.
The Campus Summit Addressing Sexual Misconduct will be at the Scheman Building from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Friday and is open to Iowa State staff, faculty and community partners.
Katy Cran, communications specialist for the Dean of Students Office, said the summit’s purpose is to give staff, faculty and community members an opportunity to review policy processes and support mechanisms at Iowa State and in the Ames community to construct a community and staff system that supports those who have been affected by sexual violence.
According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, an anti-sexual violence organization, 11.2 percent of all students, 23.1 percent of undergraduate females and 5.4 percent of undergraduate males experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence or incapacitation.
“Male students aged 18 to 24 are 78 percent more likely than non-students of the same age to be a victim of rape or sexual assault and female students aged 18 to 24 are 20 percent less likely than non-students,” according to rainn.org.
Those who attend the summit will be able to participate in both large and small group discussion on topics like Title XI policy, gender-based discrimination and strategies to support individuals who have been personally impacted by sexual violence.
The summit will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a welcome speech by Vernon Hurte, the associate vice president for Student Affairs and Dean of Students as well as a chair of the Sexual Misconduct Leadership Committee, during the breakfast provided as part of the summit.
After the welcome will be a speech by the presenters, Aaron Delashmutt, director of public safety, Margo Foreman, the assistant vice president for Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity and Title IX Coordinator, Sara Kellogg, assistant dean of students for the Dean of Students Office and Sean Nelson, extension equal opportunity specialist for the Equal Opportunity Office. They will be giving an overview on the Title XI case and share factors that could impact institutional responses and approaches.
After the main morning events, attendees will move onto their breakout sessions from 9:15 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. These sessions include: "Providing Support When a Student Reports Sexual Misconduct to You," "Addressing Sexual Misconduct 101" and "Initial Response to a Report." For a full list of the breakout sessions, go to the summit website.
After the breakouts have concluded, there will be a wrap up given by Foreman.
