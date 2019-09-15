The 2019 Ivy College of Business week is from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20. The week is jam-packed with fun events, from yoga on the lawn to packing meals with Meals from the Heartland.
There are various events and activities throughout the week, including freebies like coffee, snacks, a BBQ lunch, professional portraits and t-shirts.
“The purpose of the week is to provide opportunities for professional development, engagement with a service project and lots of opportunities for networking," said Suzanne Lyndon, member of the 2019 Business Week Committee and program assistant for the business department.
Lyndon said the week will give students the chance to network with people from different businesses in the Ames area as well as talk with their peers about their experiences.
2019 Business Week includes the Netiquette Dinner, which is a new addition this year.
The Netiquette Dinner is for students to learn how to behave when going out to dinner in a professional setting. It is meant to teach students table manners and how to talk with potential employers and coworkers.
Rachel Geilenfeld, an Iowa State alumna and external relations manager for Sukup Manufacturing, will share her tips for fine dining and etiquette skills at the dinner event.
“Business Week is a great opportunity for students to network with fellow students, business professionals, faculty and staff,” said Raisbeck Endowed Dean David Spalding in a news release. “I encourage all students to take advantage of the chance to make connections and learn about careers from these wonderful businesses.”
The full list of 2019 Business Week events can be found on the Debbie and Jerry Ivy College of Business website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.