Pam Cain (middle), interim senior vice president and university secretary from the division of finance at Iowa State, talks about the register of Iowa State University capital improvement business transactions. Board of Regents held a meeting on Feb. 27 in the Reiman Ballroom at the Alumni Center to hear from the property and facilities committee, the investment and finance committee, the academic affairs committee, campus and student affairs committee, audit and compliance committee and University of Iowa hospitals and clinics committee.