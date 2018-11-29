Bite Squad, an independent provider of online and mobile food delivery, will be making its entrance to Ames starting with their grand opening this weekend from Friday through Sunday.
As a thank you to new customers, anyone who orders food through the app during the grand opening in Ames will be gifted with a promotion of a premium subscription which includes an entire year of free delivery.
The promotion is good for this weekend only. Afterward, the premium subscription will cost $5.99 per month.
To be eligible for this promotion, customers must be new to the subscription-based service and order food through the app between the hours of 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10 p.m. CST Sunday, according to the press release.
"To make the deal even sweeter for ISU students, we're offering $5 off to anyone willing to show us their sad fridge" said Liz Sniegocki, media relations manager for Bite Squad.
If you post a picture to Instagram of your empty-looking fridge, with the hashtag #SadFridge tag @BiteSquad. In return, Bite Squad will send you a coupon code for five dollars off an order.
Several restaurants that customers will be able to order from include The Spice Thai Cuisine, The Grove Cafe, Le's Restaurant, Mucky Duck Pub, The IowaStater Restaurant, Sapori Italiani, Pot Belly Sandwich Shop and many more.
"The biggest thing is that we're providing a service to both restaurants and customers," Sniegocki said.
The company partners with restaurants that currently don't have a delivery service to serve customers beyond their restaurant doors.
Another aspect Bite Squad prides itself on is its trained drivers.
"Bite Squad's delivery drivers are hourly employees and are not working off commission, unlike UberEats or GrubHub drivers, who are independent contractors," Sniegocki said.
Bite Squad also has its own mobile app, allowing customers to order their food straight from the app and track their food from the time the order is picked up to the time it's delivered to their door.
Bite Squad was founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2012 and currently partners with over 10,000 restaurants across more than 350 cities, according to the press release.
To learn more about Bite Squad or to download the app, visit bitesquad.com.
