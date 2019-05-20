Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas visits Iowa State on Wednesday night at the M-shop. He is also one of the presidential candidates for the year of 2020.In his speech, O’Rourke touches on issues about health insurance, the DACA program and climate change. He stresses Americans needs to be united. "To whom we pray, who we love, where we live. None of that stuff matters as much as the fact we are Americans," said O'Rourke.