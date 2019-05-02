Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., making his second run for the presidency, will hold a rally at noon Saturday in the Sun Room of the Memorial Union.
The junior senator from Vermont finished as runner-up behind Hillary Clinton in 2016 in both the Iowa caucuses and the race for the nomination itself.
Though Sanders carried Story County by roughly a 60-40 margin, Clinton won the Iowa caucuses by about 0.2 percent statewide.
Sanders’ wide margin of victory in Story County came amid strong support from college-aged caucus-goers; he received the votes of 84 percent of 17-29 year olds, according to a CNN entrance poll.
A self-identified democratic socialist, Sanders has called for public colleges and universities to be tuition free and universal single-payer healthcare.
Sanders has served in elected office for more than 36 years, from 1981 to 1989 and 1991 to today.
Before Sanders’ election to the U.S. Senate in 2006, he served as the four-term mayor of Burlington, Vermont, and was later elected in 1990 to the state’s at-large congressional district, serving 8 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Sanders received the endorsement of the Democratic Socialists of America in March, despite urging from the group’s Afrosocialists and Socialists of Color Caucus to withhold such an endorsement because Sanders has declined to endorse reparations for descendants of slaves.
A recent national poll of potential democratic primary voters found Sanders has the support of 7 percent of nonwhite voters, and 13 percent of white voters. The poll found Sanders with 11 percent support and in third place overall, behind former Vice President Joe Biden with 38 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., with 12 percent.
The most recent publicly available opinion poll of registered Iowa voters found Sanders tied for first place with Biden, with 19 percent support for each from potential caucus-goers.
