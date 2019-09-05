Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is set to return to Iowa State Sunday as part of his campaign's “Grassroots Campus Tailgate Tour.”
Sanders’ event will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center. It will be Sanders' first stop on his tour, which includes visits to the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa.
Sanders announced his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election in February. His 2020 campaign has been notable for his strong support among student-aged voters, in an echo of his 2016 campaign’s success among voters in that age cohort. Sanders has proposed eliminating all student debt and making public colleges and universities tuition-free.
The Vermont senator carried Story County by a roughly 20 percent margin in the 2016 caucuses.
According to a recent YouGov poll, Sanders’ very favorable rating is highest among 18-29 year olds and his very unfavorable rating is highest among those older than 65.
Sanders identifies himself as a democratic socialist and supports progressive proposals such as universal health care. On Aug. 22, Sanders unveiled a $16.3 trillion Green New Deal plan to combat climate change.
In August 2016, Sanders founded Our Revolution, a political action committee formed in the wake of his 2016 campaign to educate voters about political issues and to organize for and support progressive candidates for office.
Sanders has served as one of Vermont’s two U.S. Senators since 2007, previously serving eight terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and as mayor of Burlington, Vt. He ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, in which he was defeated by former U.S. Sec. of State Hillary Clinton for the nomination by a national popular vote margin of 55-43.
