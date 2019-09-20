New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination early Friday.
De Blasio announced the end of his campaign with an op-ed published by NBC News, in which he said he would help to continue to remake the Democratic party to return to its “roots” as a party speaking to the concerns of working people. The mayor then made an appearance on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" show.
“I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election and it’s clearly not my time,” de Blasio said. “So I’m going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I’m going to keep speaking up for working people and for a Democratic Party that stands for working people.”
The New York mayor struggled to gain traction in the crowded field of Democratic candidates, polling at zero percent more often than not. De Blasio also saw his favorability ratings collapse amid his presidential bid, with his unfavorability rating surging to 58 percent in New York City, according to a recent Siena College poll.
De Blasio’s campaign brought him to Iowa several times, visiting Ames for a fundraiser with the Story County Democrats alongside Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., who has since dropped out of the race, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
As has become customary in the 2020 Democratic primary, several of de Blasio’s erstwhile opponents lauded his contributions to the race, with Andrew Yang tweeting “I’m sure he will do a lot more good in the days ahead.”
