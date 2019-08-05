The Ames Police Department is investigating a suspected armed robbery that took place early Monday at Doc’s Stop, 2720 E. 13th Street.
Ames Police said in a press release an employee in the store told them the suspect “entered the store and displayed a handgun.” The suspect demanded money, bound the employee and left “with an undisclosed amount of money.”
Ames Police Commander Jason Tuttle said the employee was getting ready to open the store and had stepped outside when she was approached by the suspect.
The employee, a store clerk, “received minor injuries from being bound.” The suspect was described as a male wearing black clothing and a black hoodie, according to the press release.
Tuttle said they are working with a “very vague description of the suspect.” He urged other gas stations in Ames to be vigilant.
“If anyone was in the area about [5:00 a.m.,] we’d definitely like to speak with them,” Tuttle said.
Ames Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them. The number for Ames Police is (515) 239-5133, and their anonymous tip line is (515) 239-5533.
