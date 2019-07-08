The Living with Art lecture series will have its final presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Farwell T. Brown Auditorium at the Ames Public Library.
"Museums around the world: From Ames to Australia" will be presented by Allison Sheridan, program coordinator at University Museums, and Rae Reilly, University Museums docent. At the presentation, they will highlight the top museums around the world, both regionally and globally.
“The idea was to create excitement about visiting museums when you’re traveling,” said Susan Jasper, the community engagement specialist for the Ames Public Library and Parks Library. “Rae and Allison make a point of visiting museums when they travel, so the presentation will be about some of their favorite museums and some of their favorite cities — pointing out what in the collection really spoke to them.”
Beginning in February, the lecture series has been a collaboration between the Ames Public Library, Ames Historical Society, Parks Library and University Museums as a way to build connections between Iowa State students and the Ames community.
Previously, the Living with Art lecture series had an event called “Cultural Beads” which was presented by Chris Martin, an art and visual culture professor at Iowa State, and Adrienne Gennett, associate curator at the University Museums. They presented an interactive display of the beads from various cultures, and the audience was able to ask questions and touch the beads.
Jasper said these lectures are used as a bridge for community members of Ames and Iowa State to utilize the resources have to offer. In the past, Parks Library and the Ames Public Library have collaborated to create and promote events.
“The university brings so much to the Ames Community,” Jasper said. “Sometimes, if there are community members who don’t have a reason to come to campus, they might not know about all those opportunities for research or people’s personal interest.”
Although the Living with Art lecture series is wrapping up, more collaborations between Iowa State and the public library will be planned in the future.
Events such as the Signal Poetry Festival with Crystal Stone, a graduate student from Iowa State’s MFA Program in Creative Writing and the Environment, and Deb Marquart, professor in English at Iowa State and Iowa Poet Laureate, and the Brunnier Museum re-opening will be announced on the Ames Public Library and University Museums website.
