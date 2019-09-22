An assault and potential stabbing occurred late Sunday between 5th and 7th St. on Carroll Ave.
Ames Police put out a public safety alert at 9:02 p.m. Sunday that officers “are currently working on an assault that occurred between 5th and 7th Street on Carroll Ave at around 7:40pm.”
Public Safety Alert: Officers currently working an assault/possible stabbing that occurred between 5th and 7th St. on Carroll Ave at around 7:40pm. Suspect, white male adult, white t-shirt. Please call if you have information, 239-5133. pic.twitter.com/cv2qJQjzzl— Ames Police (@AmesPolice) September 23, 2019
Ames Police do not have much information to share at this time, but they wanted to make the public aware of a potential threat.
"We do not have much information at this point to share so we want everyone to be aware there may be an ongoing threat to the public," Ames Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The suspect is a white male adult who was wearing a dark t-shirt with lettering.
The Ames Police Department asked that anyone with information contact them at 515-239-5133.
