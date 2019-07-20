Ames residents lost power around 12:30 p.m. Saturday during another day of the nearly week-long heat wave baking the city.
“There is a wide area power outage in Ames. All electric crews are responding to attempt to reroute power from other sources and get customers back online. More information to come as we assess the options. Thanks for your patience,” the City of Ames tweeted.
Iowa State sent out an email alert at 1:40 p.m. saying power would be restored as soon as possible, but "an estimate of power restoration is not currently available."
The City of Ames posted on their Facebook page "[a]ll customers should be back with electricity" at 2:40 p.m. Saturday.
A press release from the city said a "transmission line fault" caused the entire Ames electric service territory to lose power at 12:35 p.m Saturday, causing "approximately" 26,000 of their customers to go without power.
According to the outage map from Alliant Energy, 2,046 of their customers lost power as of around 1:00 p.m. Saturday. By 3:34 p.m., Alliant Energy was down to one customer without power.
