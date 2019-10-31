Halloween is today, and the Ames and Iowa State community have planned festivities for the spooky night.
Charles Klapatauskas, sophomore in mechanical engineering, said he enjoys the costumes and family traditions.
“My favorite thing about Halloween now is getting to see all the creative and funny costumes people manage to come up with,” Klapatauskas said. “The one thing I wish I could [bring] back from my childhood is when my sisters and neighbors would pour out all of our candy and trade and barter for the candies we wanted.”
In Ames, trick or treat night begins with recommended hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to a press release, all costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant as well as visible during nighttime hours.
After collecting candy, it is recommended by Paul Fitzgerald, from the Story County Sheriff’s Office, that children should never eat anything until they are at home and all the treats have been examined for signs of tampering or harmful products.
While children are trick or treating, Iowa State students prepare for their Halloween night with friends and costume parties.
“My favorite thing to do on Halloween is to go to fun costume parties around campus and enjoy spending time with friends,” said Dav Goel, junior in mechanical engineering. “Pumpkin carving is fun because you can carve a pumpkin to be whatever design you want and there are many very neat pumpkins carvings all around Ames.”
Klapatauskas said he enjoys the way Iowa State Marching Band celebrates Halloween.
“I'm in the marching band, so we travel to various coaches' homes and play some songs for them,” Klapatauskas said. “I enjoy and participate because it is a fun way to interact with the coaches and their families and show them how much we value what they do for Iowa State.”
For students who plan on going to a party, the city of Ames said in the press release to plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night such as designating a sober driver.
“I would advise people to not drink and drive and play it safe this Halloween,” Goel said. “Be sure to have a lot of fun but never make a poor decision and be aware of your surroundings. By being aware, I just mean to follow general safety rules and don't make poor decisions such as getting too drunk or putting yourself in a risky situation.”
Resources such as CyRide, taxis and Lyft can be used as transportation.
