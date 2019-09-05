The Ames Community Art Council announced that ASPHATE will be creating a mural for the east facing wall of Morning Bell Coffee Roasters located in downtown Ames.
ASPHATE is a Des Moines-based muralist who has been traveling and creating large-scale murals throughout the U.S. for the past 12 years.
He is a member of the nationally recognized Scare Elementz Mural Crew and has created murals in Des Moines and Ankeny, Iowa, Phoenix, Denver, and other various cities.
“We are so excited that ASPHATE will be bringing his vibrant, deep and colorful work to our downtown,” said Morning Bell Coffee Roasters owner, Nadav Mer in a press release. “We are honored.”
ASPHATE specializes in commissioned production and mural work with a high skill in graffiti writing in all of its forms.
With a design already in the works, the project is planned to be finished by mid-September and is sponsored by the Ames Community Arts Council with funding from the City of Ames Commission on Arts (COTA).
For additional information on the mural and the Ames Community Arts Council, contact director Jennifer Brockpahler by phone at (515) 233-6011 or by email at info@amesart.org.
