Ames City Council will resume their discussion on vacation lodging by considering the second passage of an ordinance at Tuesday evening’s meeting.
The meeting will open with a proclamation for Bells of Iowa State Day to be Oct. 27 and the 150th Anniversary of the Masonic Lodge to be Nov. 2.
It will then move into a discussion about the second passage of adding Chapter 35 to the Ames Municipal Code.
The current vacation lodging of the residential units, such as Airbnbs, “has the potential to be incompatible with surrounding residential uses,” according to the City of Ames.
The chapter will establish legal definitions, standards and enforcement procedures for the specified zoning districts.
The Council will review the new guest lodging code said to provide regulations to licensing and operating areas in order to regulate safety, maintain the housing supply for household living and protect the character of the city’s neighborhoods.
Additionally, the Council will continue its discussion about the Brookside Park restroom project.
The restrooms were damaged by a fire in 2018, and the current renovation plans will include four gender-neutral bathrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Due to the differences in estimates between the engineer and the bidding contractors, the Council moved for an alternative one Oct. 8, which accepted the report of the bids but did not award a contract for the time being.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.