The Ames City Council will be meeting Tuesday to discuss various initiatives, such as firework permits for Jack Trice football games and liquor license approvals of renewal for local stores and restaurants, and provide a resolution of support for Healthy Life Center.
The motion approving request for firework displays at Jack Trice Stadium are for the following home football game days:
Saturday, August 31
Saturday, September 14
Saturday, September 21
Saturday, October 5
Saturday, October 26
Saturday, November 16
Saturday, November 23
Another item on the docket is the renewal and approval of liquor, wine and beer licenses and permits.
These local restaurants and stores are updating their documentation:
Kwik Stop Liquor & Groceries
Hy-Vee Drugstore
Cyclone Liquors
City Council will additionally be discussing their support for the Healthy Life Center.
The purpose of it is “[t]o provide a one-of-a-kind center that makes the life-long goal of healthy living accessible and enjoyable to people of all ages and socio-economic status,” as stated on the City of Ames website.
The bond referendum vote for the Healthy Life Center will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 10th.
Additional information about the Healthy Life Center and other City Council initiatives can be found on their website at cityofames.org
The City Council will convene at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Their agenda is posted online along with past meeting minutes and future dates and times.
