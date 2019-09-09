Ames City Council will be meeting Tuesday evening where they will reconvene and potentially postpone amendments to the zoning code, the rental code, and the creation of a new chapter 35, which establishes zoning regulation for the permitting and licensing of guest lodging to an uncertain date.
The council has been pushing off voting on amending the municipal code since July 23. Now, the council will continue the discussion on whether or not to amend and add new subsections to municipal code which extend restrictions on vacation lodging.
The vote has been delayed multiple times due to the absence of council members at meetings and debate over proper language and definitions.
Previously, the council voted 3-2 in favor of banning vacation lodging but rescinded the vote after deciding the absence of council member Chris Nelson and the motion was unfair to those with lodging accommodations.
Now, the council defines vacation lodging as “Guest Lodging of an entire dwelling unit . . . which is generally offered for investment purposes through an online marketplace,” according to the amendment to subsection 29.201 (235.1) of the Municipal Code.
The council will discuss the amendment as well as the rest of their agenda 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ames City Hall. For more information on the City Council visit their website online at www.cityofames.org.
