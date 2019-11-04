Below is information about the five candidates running for the Ames City Council. Three candidates are running to represent Ward 4, one is running to represent Ward 2 and one is running to be an at-large.
Rachel Junck – Ward 4
Rachel Junck, a 20-year-old student at Iowa State, is running to represent Ward 4 in the Ame…
- Plans to make Ames carbon-neutral and to lower waste production
- Campaign focuses on investing in Ames' housing market
- Wants to make Ames a place where young people will want to stay after graduation
Chris Nelson – Ward 4
Chris Nelson, a lifelong resident of Ames, has been a City Council member for the past six y…
- Plans to finish Ames 2040 plan
- Plans to create greenhouse gas inventory using data to develop a greenhouse gases income plan
- Wants to encourage young voters at the university level
Joe Van Erdewyk – Ward 4
Joe Van Erdewyk is running for Ames City Council Ward 4 with the perspective of a young, har…
- Plans to create a tight-knit community focused on realities of housing for students, families and single adults
- "So when I am a Council member, that is exactly where my policies will always start — talking with residents, knowing what's on their mind," Van Erdewyk said.
- Campaign focuses on the affordable housing crisis in Ames
Tim Gartin – Ward 2
Timothy Gartin has been on the Ames City Council for the last six years and is running for w…
- Has goals to improve community by working together with the Council
- Wants to encourage young voters to vote in local elections throughout Ames
- Wants to make Ames a place where people settle and get big jobs after graduation
Bronwyn Beatty-Hansen – at-large
Bronwyn Beatty-Hansen, one of Ames’ current at-large representatives, is running for re-elec…
- "My goals in my next term would be to continue to lead Ames to be both a cooler and more inclusive city," Beatty-Hansen said.
- Focuses on affordable housing and transportation
- While at Iowa State, Beatty-Hansen was the president of the LGBTA Alliance (now known as The Pride Alliance) and a member of Student Government.
