Below is information about the five candidates running for the Ames City Council. Three candidates are running to represent Ward 4, one is running to represent Ward 2 and one is running to be an at-large.

Rachel Junck – Ward 4

Plans to make Ames carbon-neutral and to lower waste production

Campaign focuses on investing in Ames' housing market

Wants to make Ames a place where young people will want to stay after graduation

Chris Nelson – Ward 4

Plans to finish Ames 2040 plan

Plans to create greenhouse gas inventory using data to develop a greenhouse gases income plan

Wants to encourage young voters at the university level

Joe Van Erdewyk – Ward 4

Plans to create a tight-knit community focused on realities of housing for students, families and single adults

"So when I am a Council member, that is exactly where my policies will always start — talking with residents, knowing what's on their mind," Van Erdewyk said.

Campaign focuses on the affordable housing crisis in Ames

Tim Gartin – Ward 2

Has goals to improve community by working together with the Council

Wants to encourage young voters to vote in local elections throughout Ames

Wants to make Ames a place where people settle and get big jobs after graduation

Bronwyn Beatty-Hansen – at-large