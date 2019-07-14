The City of Ames is seeking input on its 2019-23 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)/HOME and 2019-20 action plans.
Funds from the CDBG and HOME programs can be used in a “wide variety” of housing, community, and economic development activities.
The city was allocated $581,207 from the federal budget for the 2019-2020 CDBG program, and $481,968 for the HOME program.
The programs the funds are allocated for must meet these three criteria:
Benefit persons of low and moderate income
Aid in the prevention, or elimination of slums or blight
Meet other community development needs of particular urgency
In the past, Ames has used CDBG funds to “create, expand and maintain affordable housing for homeless and low-income persons,” according to city documents.
Copies of the Annual Action Plan are available for public review 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Department of Planning and Housing in Ames City Hall and at the Ames Public Library, or on the city’s website.
Public comment can be submitted to the Department of Planning & Housing at City Hall, or to the city housing coordinator, Vanessa Baker-Latimer, through email: vbakerlatimer@cityofames.org
City Council will discuss the plan during their Aug. 13 meeting, comments can be submitted until Aug. 9.
