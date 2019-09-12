The Iowa State-Iowa football game inevitably creates chaos around Jack Trice Stadium, but there are ways for students to stay safe while having fun and abiding by tailgating rules.
Not only are the rival teams facing off once again but Ames is hosting College GameDay, which will be broadcasted on ESPN from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Michael Newton, associate vice president for public safety and chief of police for Iowa State University Police Department (ISU Police), said they will have extra law enforcement officers from all over the county and police departments to supervise the activities of the day.
“I think with ESPN [College] GameDay here, that added a new dimension,” Newton said. “We’re going to see some larger crowds that come just for the live show, they want to be here, they want to experience the atmosphere.”
ISU Police will also be bringing in people from the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Agency.
“We also are bringing in other assets with K-9 support, bomb squad, those kind of things to assist us for the day,” Newton said.
According to Newton, they have added enough staff to where they feel capable of keeping everyone safe. The staff will manage the crowds and handle situations that occur.
Ames Police Department Commander Jason Tuttle said there will also be extra parking officers as there will be heavy traffic.
Newton and Tuttle put emphasis on staying safe during tailgating activities, specifically with alcohol. For those of legal drinking age, it’s important to drink in moderation, understand personal limits and drink water throughout the day.
“The issues we had the last time we had this rivalry game really stemmed around over-consumption of alcohol,” Newton said. “That seems to be one of our biggest issues — drinking to excess, and when it’s warm outside we end up having a lot of medical emergencies.”
Those tailgating are not allowed to camp out before the game and are expected to keep their tailgating parties at an appropriate noise level during the game.
Tuttle also mentioned the new game day ordinance in which the parking fine doubles. They will have parking officers to enforce the regulations and will be writing tickets for violations. The parking officers will also inform drivers of where they can and cannot park their vehicles.
Tuttle suggested taking advantage of parking further away from the stadium. People can park in places like general staff parking lots that allow free parking on the weekends. They can then use CyRide as transportation to the stadium.
“It’s going to be just exasperated so much more due to the Iowa game and the amount of people that are going to be in town for that,” Tuttle said. “It’s a strain on our resources to deal with the crowds, traffic, parking and after we have to deal with people who are intoxicated.”
Tuttle said those who are intoxicated often go to Welch Ave. as well as other areas after the game, which can cause problems.
“Unfortunately, when Iowa comes to town, there will be fights between fans and so sometimes we’re breaking up drunken brawls between Iowa and Iowa State fans.”
Iowa State University Police Department and Ames Police Department will be available to everyone who needs assistance or has questions about tailgating rules or other issues.
Newton said they are also available to talk with fans as the officers want to have a good time too.
“We actually encourage students or fans to come up and talk to us even when there’s not an emergency,” Newton said. “We’re out there, we try to enjoy ourselves when we’re in the tailgating environment. We ask people to stop by and say hi, we try to do the same.”
