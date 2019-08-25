Iowa State University is dedicated to aiding their students through their academic journey. The Academic Success Center in the Hixson-Lied Student Success Center building can direct students to the most helpful resource.
Students can call the Academic Success Center to set up an appointment with a graduate student academic coach. The academic coach then assesses the individual concerns and struggles of the student and helps them throughout the semester with techniques to better their academic performance.
One of the biggest decisions a college student has to make is what to major in. Students sometimes struggle with this aspect. The Career Exploration Services can be found on the second floor of the Student Services Building.
Some of the services offered are career counseling and coaching. There is a Career Library full of information students can go through to learn more about the different majors and careers. The staff members use these services to help students create a personalized career plan that the students can refer to.
Another major stress for students is the financial process.The Office of Student Financial Aid offers Student Loan Education to counsel students so they can meet college costs. Students can learn how to apply for scholarships as well as file for Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA.) Students can also learn how to handle their University bill, which is crucial in paying Iowa State.
Once students begin classes they will figure out which of their classes they may need additional teaching in. Iowa State’s Supplemental Instruction (SI) program is designed to help with this problem. According to the Academic Success Center’s website, SI is “an internationally recognized academic support program.”
“SI is an opportunity to reinforce what you’re learning in lectures,” said Leif Olsen, assistant director SI and psych 131. “They work in groups and participate in engaging activities.”
The SI leaders are current Iowa State undergraduate students who have taken the course successfully. These study sessions are open to all students taking the particular course.
At the study sessions students learn what material they need to focus on and can ask the SI leader questions as well as work with other students. This way the students have the support from a trained SI leader knowledgeable in the subject and are able to bounce ideas off of their peers. The full SI schedule of sessions can be found on Academic Success Center website.
“My advice to students attending SI is to come in with an open mind,” Olsen said. “Don’t be afraid of making mistakes or asking questions. There’s no judgement at SI.”
There are programs that are tailored to specific students, which include the International Students and Scholars Office, the Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success and Multicultural Student Affairs. These specific students fit into groups that may require additional support and customized services.
An example of these customized services are the classes offered by the Center for LGBTQIA+. They provide classes such as “Asking About Sexuality and Gender” as well as informing students on where to find proper healthcare.
These specific programs are a way to not only better the academic life of the student but also the mental health side of their lives. Not only are there these centers and offices but Iowa State has Student Counseling Services found on the third floor of the Student Services Building.
These services aim to help students with their well-being. They offer counseling for any Iowa State student. Counseling is a place for the student to talk confidentially with a professional who will provide the student support and expert advice.
Whether it is the first day of classes or their last year, students can feel overwhelmed very quickly. The Academic Success Center and its campus resources can aid students in several different areas to assure their academic performance is the best it can be.
