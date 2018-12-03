If you are a student looking to run for an executive position in Student Government, such as president or vice president, the timeline for elections has changed for the 2019-20 school year.
According to the updated Student Government election timeline, students who wish to run for an executive slate must turn in their candidate information and statement of intent by Jan. 18 at 9 p.m.
Senatorial candidate timelines are not affected by this change, and students interested in running for a senate seat must have their information and statement of intent turned in by Feb. 4 at 9 p.m.
Though executive candidates must declare earlier than senatorial candidates, both will begin campaigning at the same time.
“Executive candidates can not campaign starting Jan. 18, they still have to wait until Feb. 4,” said Bradlee Faire, the election commissioner for Student Government, at their meeting on Nov. 7.
The Student Government general election will be held March 5 and 6 until 11:59 p.m. at campus voting locations.
The results date has been changed to be the Thursday before Spring Break, rather than the Friday before Spring Break, but all other dates remain the same.
