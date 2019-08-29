We the Kings, singers of punk hit "Check Yes Juliet", performed in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union on Thursday. The band played a variety of songs including their top hits "Check Yes Juliet" and "Sad Songs" and covers such as "The Middle" by Jimmy Eat World.
As the first week of fall semester rapidly draws to a close, Thursday night’s We The Kings concert in the Memorial Union Great Hall was an opportunity for students old and new to forget about all of the syllabi endured.
If We The Kings originals don’t transport you back to your early teenage years like it does for many, they also featured a diverse collection of covers, including “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz, “The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World and even a very enthusiastic and raspy rendition of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” by guitarist Coley O’Toole.
It was the type of performance easy for anyone to enjoy. Before the set began, the room quickly filled with the voices ringing with nostalgia as everyone in the room sang along to early 2000s pop-punk throwbacks.
The band’s stage presence transformed the crowd’s energy from a reserved assortment of students into a carefree crowd of young people, dancing, singing and reflecting the chaotic movement occurring on the stage.
Travis Clark, lead singer and guitarist, bridged the gap between performer and audience with playful jokes, embarrassing coming of age stories and by inviting the audience to reenact dance moves of his four-year-old daughter’s creation. Clark’s pop-punk vocal style and frequently fluctuating pitches was reminiscent of the genre’s hay-day.
Rather than watching a famous rock band perform a set, the show felt more like hanging out and jamming with a band of friends. Clearly, the band members were enjoying themselves as much as the crowd. Clark constantly let the crowd know their energy fueled their performance.
The set wrapped up with an animated performance of their platinum-certified hit “Check Yes, Juliet” that left the crowd buzzing. Audience members left the Great Hall raving about the We The Kings’ showmanship.
Twenty-six year old singer from North Carolina, Anna Clendening, was the opener for the evening. She easily captivated the audience with the clarity of her voice and her lyrics that reflected her own personal experiences with anxiety and depression. Clendening’s messages in her songs were received warmly by the crowd as she emphasized that despite the lows life throws, nobody is as alone as they may seem.
Clendening’s band aptly complimented her diverse song list. Her sound palette varied from pop anthems to punchier guitar driven tracks. As a moody, sad tune transitioned into a pulsing dance song, her drummer and guitarist didn’t miss a beat. The sea of students on the floor followed suit as gentle swaying turned into rapid jumping with all arms raised.
