Actor Tony Revolori is coming to this month’s ISU AfterDark as the headliner. His opening act is mentalist duo The Evasons.
Revolori is mostly known for his breakthrough role playing the sarcastic and funny Flash Thompson in the 2017 Marvel Cinematic Universe’s, “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” He reprised his role in the 2019 “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and is expected to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next Spider-Man movie, which is set to release in 2021.
Revolori has guest starred in the Showtime original, “Shameless’’ and Comedy Central’s ‘‘Workaholics.’’ He also played the character Zero Moustafa in Wes Anderson’s "The Grand Budapest Hotel.” This role was nominated for Best Performance of the Year by a Young Actor for the Saturn Awards and nominated for Best Young Actor for Critics Choice Award. He also won multiple awards for best ensemble for working alongside the cast.
Revolori has been acting since a very young age, with his first feature being a baby food commercial when he was two years old. He went on to secure bigger roles, and in 2014, he was dubbed one of IndieWire’s best actors under the age of 20.
Revolori has worked alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Andy Devine, William H. Macy, Jeff Goldblum, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray and many more well-known actors.
The opening act before Revolori is mentalist duo The Evasons. Jeff and Tessa Evason have been a married mentalist duo act for almost 40 years. Jeff Evason has always loved magic and Tessa Evason has always had strong intuition. Working together, they put their abilities to use and create a unique form of magic. With their two brains together, they have the ability to talk to spirits, predict the future and perform mind reading.
The Evasons used to perform with people on the street, but have since upgraded to performing all over college campuses, including Iowa State. After gaining more popularity, the duo started performing on national television. They have performed on NBC, CBS, FOX, CW Network, Discovery Channel and even Netflix.
For the opportunity to witness The Evansons' magic, and maybe even have your mind read, attend this month’s AfterDark. Then following their act, join in on the conversation with Revolori.
The ISU AfterDark event takes place Friday at 9 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union. Tony Revolori is set to be on stage at 11 p.m. following The Evasons at 9 p.m. Admission is free to students and their guests.
