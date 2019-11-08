Popular American folk-rock outfit, The Avett Brothers, will be making their Ames debut at Stephens Auditorium on Thursday. Making for a warm welcome, the show is sold out.
The Avett Brothers formed in 2000 between vocalists, multi-instrumentalists and brothers Seth and Scott Avett. The brothers grew up in a musical family setting, but it wasn’t until the late 1990s the two decided to merge their talents and professionally create music together. Their current permanent band members include bassist Bob Crawford and cellist Joe Kwon. Drummer Mike Marsh, pianist and sister Bonnie Avett-Rini and violinist Tania Elizabeth are current touring members.
For fans of groups like the Head and the Heart, Jason Isbell, Dawes and Old Crow Medicine Show, The Avett Brothers will be sure not to disappoint. They have been described as “kinetic” in concert, expanding Americana and bluegrass through their truly unique rock-n-roll influences with invigorating passion and seamless blood harmonies.
The three-time Grammy Award nominees almost never prepare set lists, making each and every show a mystery to both themselves and the audience. They are known to perform with little to no stage banter, but instead with multiplicative energy and borderline-reckless fun as they let the music “speak” for itself. Even during the ballads, they are known to bring the house down.
After seven years and five albums released through the independent label Ramseur Records, The Avett Brothers signed with American Recordings and made their major-label debut in 2009 with the album “I and Love and You.”
Pitchfork described the record as “One of the biggest grassroots success stories of the decade,” celebrating the band for earning their big break. The album’s powerful, titular opening track is their most popular song to date, and currently has over 60 million streams on Spotify alone. Produced by music-industry-powerhouse Rick Rubin, “I and Love and You” garnered major attention and shot the band into stardom.
Henceforth, their albums “Magpie and the Dandelion,” “The Carpenter” and “True Sadness” have peaked at number five, number four and number three on the Billboard 200, respectively. Their most recent record, “Closer than Together,” was released just last month to mixed reviews.
The Avett Brothers stay busy amidst the near-constant touring. A new musical titled “Swept Away,” inspired by and featuring their music, is projected to premier this coming June.
The band announced on their website last week they are set to co-headline three shows with Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band, which will also happen this June.
The sold out Avett Brothers show will be Thursday at Stephens Auditorium. The north, southeast and southwest doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.