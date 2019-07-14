Adding to an already jam-packed fall schedule, Stephens Auditorium will also host The Avett Brothers this November.
The folk-rock group hails from North Carolina and consists of brothers Seth Avett and Scott Avett. The duo will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 for the Stephens Auditorium crowd. Ticket costs for the event start at $49.50 and go up to $89. Tickets will be made available on July 19 at noon and can be purchased through the Iowa State Center ticket office or through ticketmaster.com.
The Avett Brothers have been performing together for the better part of two decades. Several years into their career, the brothers landed their first major record deal and released “I and Love and You” in 2009. The album was a critical and commercial success, rising to number 16 on the Billboard Top 200.
Their next success came in the form of 2012’s “The Carpenter” which surpassed the success of their previous album, rising to number four on the Billboard Top 200. Their third album, 2013’s “Magpie and the Dandelion,” scored a number five spot on the Billboard Top 200. The album also landed The Avett Brothers a Grammy nomination for “Best Americana Album.”
The band’s greatest success came in 2016 with “True Sadness.” The album garnered The Avett Brothers two Grammy Award nominations and put them at the top of multiple charts. “True Sadness” topped the Billboard Top Albums chart, No. 1 Top Rock Albums chart, No. 1 Digital Albums chart and landed at No. 3 on the Top 200. The band has also been inducted into North Carolina’s Music Hall of Fame.
After a busy music-making decade, the band switched it up in 2017, helping to create a documentary about their rise to fame titled “May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers.” The film was co-directed by Judd Apatow (“The Hangover,” “Superbad”) and Michael Bonfiglio (“From The Ashes,” “Jerry Before Seinfeld”). The film detailed the writing process and creation of “True Sadness.” The film holds an approval rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The band has since released four songs in preparation for the release of their ninth studio album, “Closer Than Together.” Branching off into yet another medium of entertainment, The Avett Brothers also have plans to create a musical titled “Swept Away.” The musical will feature music from the band and will premiere in 2020.
