Following the success of Avengers: Endgame, director Jon Watts returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and sets the stage for the next phase of films with Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Following the “Blip” — the in-universe five year time jump — the world is trying to move on. Among the thousands of people returning and trying to survive in a new world is Peter Parker (Tom Holland), also known as Spider-Man.
As the only current Avenger on Earth, he struggles to maintain order and peace as the ‘friendly neighborhood Spider-Man’. Not sure how to continue the Avenger’s line without his mentor, he chooses to go with his friends and fellow classmates to Europe for a two-week field trip.
At the forefront of this conflict is Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). With Thor being off-world and Captain Marvel being unavailable, Fury and his partner Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) attempt to recruit Spider-Man to help stop the Elementals—a race of monsters that take the form of the four elements.
Partnered with Spider-Man is Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a man from a different Earth in the Multiverse who’s own Earth was destroyed by the Elementals.
As the film progresses, Parker struggles with his duel identity, trying to keep most of Europe safe while also trying to romance Michelle Jones (Zendaya), also known as "MJ", who begins to realize that he might be more than he initially appears.
This portrayal of MJ as a morbid and brutally honest person who while being strong willed also is fiercely independent is amazing to see.
While most story arcs of the Spider-Man story revolves around the death of his Uncle Ben, this version of the story changes his mentor to Tony Stark’s Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Having to deal with his death and the aftermath of it is entirely crucial to his character arc and the authenticity of his character.
Having been in four Marvel movies at this point, including his own solo work, Holland is very comfortable in his role. Playing a character that struggles with grief and determination is incredibly hard for an actor to portray especially when they are so young. However, Holland nails it. You can see the anguish he faces when he discusses the loss of Stark and the conflict he displays when continuing the Avengers line.
The chemistry between the actors is also incredible. There is a closeness you feel between all of the teen/young adult actors as well as the bond between Spider-Man and Mysterio. The portrayals done by Gyllenhaal and Holland are amazing and the viewer can see a similar relationship between these two and the relationship between Parker and Stark.
This film sets up the next phase of Marvel in such a way that will be truly exciting to view as it continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.